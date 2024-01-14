Putrajaya to consider Najib's request to remove documentary from Netflix

As Putrajaya said it would consider Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s request for it to compel Netflix to remove the Man on the Run documentary, will the global streaming platform actually comply?





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prominent Lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah's Passing a Great Loss to Legal FraternityThe passing of Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah is a great loss to the evolution of both civil and shariah laws in the country. Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh expressed sadness over Sulaiman's death and praised his contributions to the legal field and the Attorney General's Chambers.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak seeks discharge in money laundering caseFormer Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his legal team are preparing for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) application for his criminal charges involving three counts of money laundering. The court has fixed a date for the deputy public prosecutor to respond to the request.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Malaysian government has no power to remove 1MDB documentary from Netflix, says human rights groupA human rights group has stated that the Malaysian government does not have the authority to ask Netflix to remove the 1MDB documentary, as requested by former prime minister Najib Razak. The group argues that such an action would be illegal.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Allegations of 'Dubai Move' plot to topple Anwar, unity govt emergeAllegations of a new plot dubbed as ‘Dubai Move’ has emerged to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government according to Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Court orders Kedah Menteri Besar to refrain from making defamatory remarks against Prime MinisterThe High Court in Alor Setar has issued a court order to prevent Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor from making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

1MDB trial: Prosecution to call in former in-house lawyer Jasmine Loo as witnessThe prosecution is planning to call in 1MDB’s former in-house lawyer Jasmine Loo as a prosecution witness in former prime minister Najib Razak’s trial.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »