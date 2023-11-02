Putrajaya doesn’t have to decide on WHO’s pandemic treaty by Dec 1, says health minister

She said that with regards to the WHO CA+ and amendments to the IHR 2005, the government will not decide whether to ratify or object to the treaty before December 1. “The government’s stand with regards to the new instrument, WHO CA+, and amendments to the IHR 2005, will not be decided or objected before December 1.She was responding to Setiu MP Shaharuzukirnain Abd Kadir who asked the Health Ministry to state its position regarding the WHO CA+ and the amendment of the IHR 2005 on which a decision must be made whether to ratify or reject it before December 1.

Last week, Malay daily Harian Metro reported local consumer activist Datuk Nazmi Johan urging the government to reject the amendments to the IHR 2005 by December 1. He claimed that failing to do so may result in allowing WHO to “take over” Malaysia’s administration in the event of a pandemic.

