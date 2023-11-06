Puspakom to Open on Two Saturdays in November

Puspakom will open for business on two Saturdays this month, November 18 and 25. This extended operations is for selected branches across the country. The selected branches are open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays. This time, a total of 17 Puspakom branches will be involved, although Shah Alam and Alor Gajah are only open on November 25 and not two of the Saturdays. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed.
Below are the list of outlets involved.Meanwhile, Puspakom Sungai Petani in Kedah is now back in operations – doors reopened for business yesterday. Get your appointment slots online at MyPuspakom.Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details
Malaysia Headlines
