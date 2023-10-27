Pushing for Najib’s release will weaken PH, say leaders

More than 2,000 Umno members gathered outside the National Mosque on Oct 21 to call for Najib Razak to be granted a royal pardon.
PETALING JAYA: Any continuing push for Najib Razak’s release from prison will likely weaken support for Pakatan Harapan, a DAP leader said. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the leader said any attempt by PH to secure a pardon for the jailed former prime minister will backfire on the coalition and weaken the support of the non-Malays.
“The middle-class Malays who supported PH will also retreat if we actually attempt to secure a pardon for him,” said the leader. He added that those who continue to support PH in future elections may end up doing so for the wrong reasons.“It will not reflect well on PH if we choose to also protest for his release, because then there will be distrust,” the DAP veteran said.“Now that we are in a unity government, people associate us (PH) with Umno. That is how we have presented ourselves in recent by-elections. headtopics.com
“PH supporters are already disappointed at us for choosing to work with Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Now, when they see Umno protesting in support of Najib, it will create more anger,” said the division leader.“People have somewhat accepted the cooperation between PH and BN, but our supporters will not be happy to see Najib released.Over last weekend, more than 2,000 Umno members gathered outside the National Mosque to call for former party president Najib to be granted a royal pardon.
During the rally protesters chanted the slogan “Pulangkan Najib”, which was also emblazoned on the t-shirts they were wearing.