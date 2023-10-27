Pushing for Najib’s release will weaken PH, say leaders

More than 2,000 Umno members gathered outside the National Mosque on Oct 21 to call for Najib Razak to be granted a royal pardon.

PETALING JAYA: Any continuing push for Najib Razak’s release from prison will likely weaken support for Pakatan Harapan, a DAP leader said. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the leader said any attempt by PH to secure a pardon for the jailed former prime minister will backfire on the coalition and weaken the support of the non-Malays.

“The middle-class Malays who supported PH will also retreat if we actually attempt to secure a pardon for him,” said the leader. He added that those who continue to support PH in future elections may end up doing so for the wrong reasons.“It will not reflect well on PH if we choose to also protest for his release, because then there will be distrust,” the DAP veteran said.“Now that we are in a unity government, people associate us (PH) with Umno. That is how we have presented ourselves in recent by-elections. headtopics.com

“PH supporters are already disappointed at us for choosing to work with Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Now, when they see Umno protesting in support of Najib, it will create more anger,” said the division leader.“People have somewhat accepted the cooperation between PH and BN, but our supporters will not be happy to see Najib released.Over last weekend, more than 2,000 Umno members gathered outside the National Mosque to call for former party president Najib to be granted a royal pardon.

During the rally protesters chanted the slogan “Pulangkan Najib”, which was also emblazoned on the t-shirts they were wearing.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Nov 6 for decision on amendment of charges in Najib’s trialA fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕

Nov 6 decision on prosecution’s bid to amend Najib’s 1MDB chargesDefence team says it intends to review the evidence to assess the impact of the proposed amendments. Read more ⮕

Nov 6 decision on prosecution’s bid to amend Najib’s 1MDB chargesKuala Lumpur: The High Court will decide on Nov 6 whether to allow a bid by prosecutors to amend three of the 25 charges faced by former prime minister Najib Razak in his 1MDB trial. Read more ⮕

PRK Kemaman: Akui sukar menang, memadai dapat kurang majoriti PN, kata pemimpin UmnoPada PRU15, PN menang dengan majoriti lebih 27,000 undi dalam pertandingan empat penjuru. Read more ⮕

Umno aims to reduce PAS’s majority in Kemaman by-electionTerengganu deputy chief Nik Dir Nik Wan Ku says the party is aware that wresting the parliamentary seat from PAS would be an uphill task. Read more ⮕

1MDB: Nov 6 for decision on prosecution’s bid to amend three charges against NajibA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕