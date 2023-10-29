Provide free school bus services nationwide, govt told

Schools in Perak have already begun experiencing dips in attendance after the closure of a local bus operator.

Transport expert Rosli Khan said the initiative will help to ensure students from the B40 and M40 families could consistently attend school. The suggestion comes in response to reports of schools in Perak experiencing a decline in attendance following the closure of the Hup Yik bus service due to high maintenance costs and low ridership.

Rosli said he was puzzled by the government’s RM600 million allocation in the 2024 budget for Prasarana to buy more feeder buses. Federation of School Bus Associations Malaysia president Amali Munif Rahmat said the model could also help bus operators sustain their business as most were struggling to stay afloat.M Saravanan, 40, cited low ridership post-Covid-19 as the primary reason he closed his school transportation service after operating for 15 years in Kajang. headtopics.com