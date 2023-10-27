Proton X50 and X70 launched in South Africa – X50 from RM117k – RM150k, X70 from RM137k

Four variants of the X50 will be sold in South Africa including the Standard from R449,900 (RM117k), Luxury from R499,900 (RM130k), Executive from R535,900 (RM139k), and the TGDi Premium variant from R579,900 (RM150k). Compared to theIn case you’re wondering, the specification for the Standard, Luxury, and Executive variants of the X50 in South Africa are similar to the Standard, Executive, and Premium variants in Malaysia.

The top of the range TGDi Premium in South Africa puts out 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque from a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine with direct injection, while the lower variants of the X50 produces 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque from the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine with multi-point injection.

As for the X70, the Standard 2WD variant starts from R529,900 (RM137k), Executive 2WD from R579,900 (RM150k), Executive AWD from R629,900 (RM145k) and the range-topping Premium 2WD from R639,900 (RM163k). For comparison, the Standard 2WD inUnlike the X50, all variants of the X70 are powered by the 1.5 litre three-cylinder TGDi engine with 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque. headtopics.com

The Proton X50 and X70 will be sold via Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) through 25 dealers within the next six months. The first 17 of which have already undergone sales and technical training, with a full range of replacement parts already in stock at a distribution centre.

The two SUVs will be joined by the Proton Saga later this year or beginning in 2023. Currently, export sales for Proton at the end of August stood at 4,040 units, representing an increase of 33.9% over the total number for 2021. headtopics.com

“Proton is aggressively pursuing export sales as we believe it is one of the pillars to growing our overall volumes. There is a lot of potential for growth in our international markets, not just for the Proton brand but for the local automotive industry too so we want to establish a firm foothold while these markets are still accessible,” said Roslan Abdullah, Proton deputy CEO.

