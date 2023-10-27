Proton Wira driver held over Serendah fatal accident

: The driver of a Proton Wira who was involved in a deadly accident near Serendah near here yesterday has been detained to assist in the investigation of the incident which took three lives.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the driver, a 61-year-old local man was picked up in Ulu Yam Bharu at about 11.30 last night. Initial police investigations found the man has six past criminal records with five cases relating to narcotics and one criminal case, he said in a statement here today.

The three dead victims in the accident at 10.55 am at Kilometre 38, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh near the Serendah Golf Resort yesterday were Rosihat Lemon, 68; Chan Kwai Hoong, 62; and Soo Yoke Siew, 53. The Proton Wira driver was believed to be attempting to overtake a vehicle in front which caused the Perodua Axia coming from the opposite direction to hit the right side of the Proton Wira. headtopics.com

The Perodua Axia carrying Chan and Soo spun before a Toyota Avanza with Rosihat and his wife which came from behind to crash into the vehicle.He added that the Toyota Avanza woman passenger who was serious injured is now being treated at Selayang Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. -Peminat La Liga dijemput tonton ''El Clasico' di SP Sports Park esok

