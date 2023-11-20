Proton to Launch New Sedan, the S70, in 2021

Proton is set to launch a new sedan, the S70, in 2021. The car will be a C-segment competitor, taking on the likes of the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. It is expected to be priced between RM80,000 to RM100,000 and will come in four variants. The S70 will be larger in size compared to its competitors, with dimensions similar to the Geely Emgrand.





Proton S70 model sedan terbaharu daripada ProtonSudah tular di media sosial bahawa Proton sah mengeluarkan kereta sedan terbaharu yang dinamakan S70. tempahan juga sudah dibuka

Proton lancar S70, tempahan bermula 1 NovemberS70 merupakan model sedan baharu yang pertama ditambah ke barisan model Proton semenjak pelancaran Persona pada Ogos 2016.

