Proton S70 production begins, to compete with Honda City and Toyota Vios

Production of the S70 has commenced following the discontinuation of the the Exora MPV after 14 years of being in production, and the S70 will be marketed as a C-segment model that will bring increased competition within the segment, according to RHB Investment Bank analyst Syahril Hanafiah. The Proton X50 is priced from RM86,300 for the base 1.5T Standard variant, and goes up to RM113,000 for the top Flagship variant.

In terms of the S70’s intended rivals, the Honda City is priced from RM84,900 for the base 1.5 S variant, while the top 1.5 RS combustion-engined variant is priced at RM99,900. For the hybrid e:HEV, this is priced at RM111,900. From Toyota is the Vios, which is sold in Malaysia in two variants; the 1.5 E at RM89,600, and the 1.5 G at RM95,900. The S70 is expected to start from under the RM85,000 mark when its pricing is announced, undercutting its key B-segment sedan rivals in doing s





Proton S70 model sedan terbaharu daripada Proton. Sudah tular di media sosial bahawa Proton sah mengeluarkan kereta sedan terbaharu yang dinamakan S70. tempahan juga sudah dibuka

Proton is set to introduce a new sedan model called Proton S70, which is a C-segment sedan that replaces the previous model. Despite criticism of Proton for simply changing logos on Geely-based models, the company has actually put in 260,000 hours of research and development, design, and engineering in Malaysia to produce the Proton S70. It features 453 re-engineered components, including 283 components produced by local vendors and 24 components produced in-house.

The new Proton S70 is the national automaker's first new sedan since 2016. Available for booking immediately, the S70 is based on Geely Emgrand and features a 1.5L turbocharged engine alongside a dual-clutch transmission.

Proton has officially taken the drape off its new sedan, the Proton S70. The new model is the national automaker's first all-new sedan offering in

The Proton S70 is coming! The carmaker has announced that the first unit of the new sedan has rolled off the production line at its Tanjong Malim plant.

S70 merupakan model sedan baharu yang pertama ditambah ke barisan model Proton semenjak pelancaran Persona pada Ogos 2016.

