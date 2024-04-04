Proton Reports Decrease in Sales for March 2024

Proton has announced that it sold 12,666 units (domestic and export) in March 2024, a 6.88% decrease (or 936 units) from the previous month. The numbers attained last month brings total volume for the automaker to 39,150 units in the first quarter of 2024. As for market share , the company estimates it to be at 19.3% for March, which is good enough for it to maintain its second-place ranking in the overall sales table.

In terms of model specific numbers, no surprise to find that the Saga continues to be the brand’s top seller, with 5,906 units shifted in March, including 93 units for the export market. The company said that the 18,247 units sold in the first quarter gives the model its In second place was the S70 sedan, with 2,072 units (of which 35 units were exports) delivered last month, a 10.46% decrease (or 242 units) from the 2,314 units managed in February. The company added that production volume is still catching up to demand as close attention is being paid to product quality

