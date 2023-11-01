Proton lancar S70, tempahan bermula 1 November

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Proton S70 model sedan terbaharu daripada ProtonSudah tular di media sosial bahawa Proton sah mengeluarkan kereta sedan terbaharu yang dinamakan S70. tempahan juga sudah dibuka

PAULTAN: Proton S70 sedan production has started – 1.5L Turbo, DCT; C-segment confirmed; bookings now openThe Proton S70 is coming! The carmaker has announced that the first unit of the new sedan has rolled off the production line at its Tanjong Malim plant. If you want one, you can place …

MALAYMAIL: Proton S70: Malaysia’s answer to the Civic officially revealed, booking opens today for RM500KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― Proton has officially taken the drape off its new sedan, the Proton S70. The new model is the national automaker’s first all-new sedan offering in...

SOYA_CINCAU: Proton S70: Malaysia's Honda Civic rival has been revealed, now open for bookingThe new Proton S70 is the national automaker's first new sedan since 2016. Available for booking immediately, the S70 is based on Geely Emgrand and features a 1.5L turbocharged engine alongside a dual-clutch transmission.

UMONLINE: Dua maut, tiga cedera Proton Wira rempuh pembahagi jalanDua maut, tiga cedera Proton Wira rempuh pembahagi jalan

THESUNDAILY: Dua maut, tiga cedera Proton Wira rempuh pembahagi jalanJOHOR BAHRU: Dua lelaki maut manakala tiga lagi cedera selepas kereta Proton Wira yang dinaiki mereka dipercayai terbabas sebelum merempuh tembok pemb...

