Proton Holdings achieves strong sales in first quarter of 2024

Proton Holdings Bhd achieved vehicle sales of 12,666 units in March, bringing its total sales to 39,150 for the first quarter of 2024 (1Q 2024), while its export sales rose by 63 per cent year-on-year. In a statement today, the national automaker said its market share is estimated at 19.3 per cent - the second highest among all automotive brands, adding that the total industry volume (TIV) for the Malaysian automotive market is estimated to be at 202,492 units in 1Q 2024.

“With no external factors encouraging sales growth this year, the numbers achieved offer a more accurate reading of market demand,” he said. The automotive industry in Malaysia continues to be buoyant, and this is evident by the overall growth in TIV. “For the rest of the year, Proton will look for continued sales growth by working closely with our vendors to produce more units of our best-selling models, such as the Proton Saga and Proton S70, while continuing to build our export sales volum

