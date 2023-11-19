Protests Erupt as Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Visits Hawaii

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is meeting with senior U.S. military leaders and members of Hawaii’s large Filipino community this weekend in a visit steeped in geopolitical and personal significance for the leader, but also drawing protests from a younger generation of Filipinos who point to the actions of his dictator father who died in exile in Hawaii.





🏆 4. staronline » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines' Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigationThree former Certis officers were charged on Friday over allegedly receiving bribes from illegal sex enhancement drug peddlers and stealing such drugs for their own use.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Philippines’ president relinquishes agriculture postFerdinand Marcos Jr named a local executive as new secretary of the country’s farm and fisheries sector.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Philippines military remains loyal to the president, says national security adviserMANILA, Nov 4 — The Philippines’ National Security Adviser today rejected talk of a plot to destabilise the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, saying the military...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Indonesia president scheduled to meet US President Biden this monthJAKARTA, Nov 7 ― Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden this month, “most likely” at the White House, a spokesperson for the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Marcos presents Maharlika to Saudi business playersRIYADH: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has presented the country’s sovereign investment fund to investors in Saudi Arabia despite suspending its implementation to review its provisions.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Marcos: Filipinos in Riyadh a vital assetRIYADH: Following what the called an important and encouraging first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (pic) met the Filipino community in Riyadh to thank them for their contributions to the Philippines.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »