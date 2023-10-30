Protesters rally in Beirut in solidarity with Gaza Palestinians

Supporters of the Islamic Group in Lebanon and Hamas protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in front of the Al-Amin mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, October 29, 2023. — Reuters picBEIRUT, Oct 29 — Several thousand people took part in a rally in central Beirut today in support of Palestinians in Gaza, with organisers urging Arab countries to end efforts to normalise ties with Israel and calling on Syria to join the war.

The rally was jointly organised by the Palestinian group Hamas which controls Gaza and by the Lebanese Sunni Islamist Jama’a Islamiya, a group inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood, took place near Martyrs Square.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and the flags of the al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, at the rally, which came as Israeli forces expanded their ground operations in Gaza, part of what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the second phase of a three-week old war. headtopics.com

The group said its armed wing carried out a rocket attack targeting Israel during the latest clashes on the Lebanese border, where Iranian-backed Hezbollah has also been exchanging fire with Israeli forces in recent weeks.Haymour called on Arab countries that have signed peace deals with Israel to expel Israel’s ambassadors and urged Syria, which does not have a peace agreement with Israel, to join the war alongside Hamas.

Syrian state TV said Israeli air attacks targeted Aleppo and Damascus international airports earlier this month. President Bashar al-Assad has not commented on the attacks. — Reuters

