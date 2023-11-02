Proposed Year Six assessment won’t clash with federal education, says Sarawak minister

The state Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said the assessment would be done in consultation with the state Education Department. "This is a way for us to improve the education system in our state. It can be considered as an administrative matter.

"Of course we want the best for our people. If we do this, it will be at our own expense," he told reporters here on Thursday (Nov 2). Sagah also said various assessment tests were conducted for entry into Mara Junior Science Colleges (MRSM), science secondary schools and the state-owned Yayasan Sarawak international secondary school."We have carried out assessments for our international school with no objection from the Federal Government. We are not competing with them, we are complementing them with our own funds," he added.

Sagah said his ministry is working on the assessment system with educational experts and would also get parents' opinions. He said the assessment is not meant to burden pupils but to help chart their direction based on their strengths and interests.

"This is important for Sarawak's development, especially in view of our policies towards pursuing a green economy," he said. Sagah had said earlier this week that Sarawak would come up with its own Year Six assessment system as the Education Ministry had decided not to reinstate the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR).

He said this is necessary to evaluate the pupils' performance, particularly in terms of entering the Arts or Science streams in secondary school later on.

