Proposed HSR will focus only on KL-Singapore route, says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed revived high-speed rail (HSR) project will only focus on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route for now, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook. Loke was replying to former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh), who asked about the government’s future plans for the project, which has yet to be officially revived.

Muhyiddin had said it would be viable to extend the project to Bangkok, adding that Thailand was developing its own HSR that can reach Peninsular Malaysia. “At this stage, we will only focus on the Kuala Lumpur to Singapore (route),” Loke told the Dewan Rakyat.

“As for the Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok (route), it might be done in the second phase, which would incur a much higher capital expenditure than the one required for (the route heading to) Singapore. “Even for the KL-Singapore route, I don’t think it will be easy for the private sector to fully fund the project. However, we are open to accepting suggestions that are submitted (to the government).”

The minister said the project’s Request For Information (RFI) process is ongoing. Once this process is completed and a proposal is selected, the Cabinet will be briefed on it.In July, MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) reportedly extended the purchase of the project’s RFI documents throughout the concept proposal stage until Nov 15, due to overwhelming response and requests from industry players.

The railway project was axed on Jan 1, 2021, by the Perikatan Nasional-led government. Malaysia ended up having to pay Singapore RM320 million in compensation as part of its obligation under the bilateral agreement.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Tiada siapa masuk penjara kerana cermin gelap, kata LokeMenteri pengangkutan berkata tidak timbul soal jika salah guna cermin gelap akan dipenjarakan.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: No one’s gone to jail for tinted windows, says LokeLast month, JPJ warned drivers of private vehicles against violating regulations on tinting their windows, saying they may face a fine or jail time.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Sustainable practices should be adopted by aviation industry, says LokeKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will implement a tax on high-value goods from May 1, 2024, its finance ministry said.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Anthony Loke: Nobody imprisoned for dark-tinted car windows, but fine still applicableKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has denied claims that vehicle owners in Malaysia can be punished with prison time if they fail to comply with the window...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Singapore records highest-ever October temperature of 36.3 CelsiusSINGAPORE: The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) announced on Wednesday that Oct 9 marked Singapore’s highest temperature ever recorded for the m...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Proposed Year Six assessment won’t clash with federal education, says Sarawak ministerA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕