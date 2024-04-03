Proposed Amendments to Act 355 Deemed Unconstitutional by Interfaith Council

The proposed amendments to the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355), which includes the proposal to increase penalties for Shariah criminal offences, will be unconstitutional as such offences are already part of existing criminal laws enumerated under the Federal Constitution (FC), an interfaith council said today.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amendments to Act 355: Engagement sessions with states completedKLANG: The government has concluded the engagement session with states on the proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 19...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Pindaan Akta 355: Kerajaan selesai libat urus bersama negeriKLANG: Kerajaan telah selesai mengadakan sesi libat urus bersama negeri-negeri berhubung penambahbaikan Akta Mahkamah Syariah (Bidang Kuasa Jenayah) 1...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Perikatan MPs unhappy with removed proposed Constitutional amendments, suggest Bill goes to PSSCKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs have expressed discontent over proposed provisions that have been removed from the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 which...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Cabinet agrees to seven out of eight proposed constitutional amendments on citizenshipPUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to seven out of eight proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution involving citizenship issues tabled by the ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Saifuddin says ready to meet with groups against proposed citizenship amendmentsKUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit was in first place compared to nine other regional countries since the coordination measures among the government, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and government-linked companies (GLCs) were implemented on Feb 26, 2024.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Ideas joins call to decouple proposed citizenship amendmentsThey are hosts of travel reality series 'Girls' Spectacular Journey'.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »