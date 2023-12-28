Proposal for a Bumiputera Economic Congress

Recently, there has been some discussion about whether there is a need to convene a Bumiputera economic congress in 2024. I would be supportive of a Bumiputera economic congress, but of a different kind in terms of content and approach.

My proposals for such a congress would cover the following areas: Evaluation of the success and shortcomings of past and ongoing government-sponsored programmes to empower the Bumiputera entrepreneur ecosystem The government ministries and agencies (finance ministry; investment, trade, and industry ministry; entrepreneur development and cooperatives ministry; the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund; SME Corporation Malaysia and Majlis Amanah Rakyat, just to name a few) should work together with academics and other stakeholders such as industry associations to evaluate the effectiveness of Bumiputera entrepreneurship programme





