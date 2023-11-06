Prominent intellectual emphasizes unbiased education on Israel-Palestine conflict

Educators must have a deep and unbiased understanding of the Israel-Palestine conflict in order to appropriately educate students on the matter, says prominent intellectual Chandra Muzaffar. With children as young as eight seen participating in protests over the conflict, it is important to consider their capacity to understand complex issues. The education ministry issued guidelines to refrain from showcasing a one-sided perspective of the conflict.

However, there is a call for clarity on what constitutes a 'balanced explanation'. Chandra emphasizes that the conflict should not be framed exclusively through a religious lens

