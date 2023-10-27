– production volume will increase to meet strong demand, but it will take time, says automaker

up to the end of March, a figure that has led to a wait time of nearly six months for one. With total deliveries standing at 11,654 units as of March, that’s quite a bit of ground to make up.was above that initially planned for the vehicle, numbers will have to be ramped up, and so we took the opportunity to ask the automaker how it was going about tackling the issue and shorten the waiting period for customers.

“Admittedly, we did not anticipate such high booking numbers, so with regards to our stock situation, we have literally been playing ‘catch-up’ since day one. Ultimately, we are putting all our effort in to increasing our monthly production numbers and managing customer waiting times,” the company said. It added that export plans for the X50 are on the back burner as the

“The X50 is at the beginning of its product life cycle and our partnership with Geely has only entered its fourth year, but even at this stage, we are well advanced with our localisation efforts and right now, there are 73 local vendors involved in the supply of parts for the X50 and. This will account for an estimated RM2.8 billion purchase value from Proton, and the number will of course increase as our sales go up,” it said. headtopics.com

“From the beginning, Proton has always strived to increase the sourcing of parts locally for our cars, as we believe that when the ecosystem succeeds, then the entire industry and the nation will also benefit as a result,” the automaker stated. As for theaffecting car manufacturers globally, the company said it had been able to weather the effects, but did not disclose to what extent it had been impacted.

I think people will wait for their new ride since X50 maybe their repolacement car or their 2nd ride. It is not like 1st timer game.Despite the pandemic and lost source of income for most, some people gain more income and can buy new car. 40k bookings for one model proved that Malaysian are still rich people.Telling people got 40K booking but now say WILL increase production (maknanya belum lagi lah). What have they been doing for so many months? That explains their productivity level. headtopics.com

