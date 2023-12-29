Production of Vehicles Resumes in Malaysia After Safety Investigation

Last week, it was announced that shipments of vehicles developed by a Japanese company were suspended due to safety issues found in 64 models. The suspension also affected production in Indonesia and Malaysia. However, recent reports suggest that production in Malaysia has resumed after regulatory clearance. It is unclear if shipments have also resumed. Perodua, a local company, has not made an official statement yet.





Rapid Growth of Electric Vehicles in MalaysiaThe market for electric vehicles in Malaysia has experienced significant growth over the past year, with a 300% increase in registered EVs. Many traditional car brands have also introduced fully electric models. As a result, the EV of the Year awards have been expanded to acknowledge this growth.

Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and ItalyItalcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies. Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

Tesla Recalls Over 2 Million Vehicles in the US Due to Autopilot Safety ConcernsTesla is recalling over 2 million vehicles in the US to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, after a federal safety regulator cited safety concerns. The largest-ever Tesla recall appears to cover nearly all vehicles on US roads to better ensure drivers pay attention when using the system.

Tesla recalls over two million vehicles in the US due to Autopilot risksElectric car maker Tesla has initiated a recall of over two million vehicles in the United States due to risks associated with the Autopilot software, the US traffic safety regulator said on Wednesday (Dec 13). The recall affects models across Tesla’s portfolio and will be addressed by an “over-the-air software remedy” typically performed remotely and not involving a trip to a repair shop.

The Malaysian Association of Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders (Pekema) has requested the ministry of trade, investment and industry (MITI) to increase the number of approved permits (APs) for used vehicles from 35,000 units to 50,000 units per year. Pekema believes that this increase will benefit the imported vehicle industry and its downstream industries, contributing over RM2 billion to the industry. It will also generate revenue for MITI through vehicle import fees and for other industries such as banking, insurance, and vehicle warranty sectors.

– over 800 hp, 704 km range, production end-2024; from RM374,400 in USFollowing its teaser one year ago, California-based Lucid has now unveiled the Gravity, its second model that is the brand’s first SUV. Its first model, the Air, made its debut in September 2020. The Lucid …

