Pro-Palestine March in Roblox Game Faces Controversy

Two weeks ago, hundreds of Roblox players joined a custom game to participate in a pro-Palestine march organized by Malaysian players. The march was in response to the escalating violence in the Middle East. The game gained attention and people shared their stories on social media. However, the game was later reported for hate speech and antisemitism.

