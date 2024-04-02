Pro Gamers Have Better Eyeballs, According to Research

Ever wondered how pro gamers get so, well, pro? Sure, it’s the hours of grinding and practicing, mastering a game’s systems and applying them in competitive situations. And yeah, it’s the hours of learning and studying, returning to a game’s roots and watching the players that came before. But also, it may just be better eyeballs. According to new research out of Dublin, pro gamers see more images than others.

As spotted by The Guardian, Ireland’s Trinity College Dublin recently published a paper in the peer-reviewed open-access journal Plos One. The research investigated a human characteristic called temporal resolution, which measures our ability to discern between different visual signals and influences our reaction speed to changes in our environment

