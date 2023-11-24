Prisoner on work release commits offences after escaping supervision

A prisoner on work release escaped supervision then committed a string of offences such as ramming a vehicle, illegal drug use and threatening a man with a knife. Today, Muhammad Noor Indra Hamzah, 36, pleaded guilty to 13 charges with another 10 charges to be taken into consideration when he returns to court for sentencing on December 12.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished serviceThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Malaysia to discuss with Singapore on continuing KTMB Shuttle Tebrau service, says LokeA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Malaysia, Singapore agree to jointly develop Johor-Singapore SEZ with feasibility studyJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to jointly develop the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and will undertake a feasibility study on its ecosystem...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with Singapore PM LeeOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Singapore records highest-ever October temperature of 36.3 CelsiusSINGAPORE: The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) announced on Wednesday that Oct 9 marked Singapore’s highest temperature ever recorded for the m...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Najib treated at HKL with Prisons Dept approval, says SaifuddinSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »