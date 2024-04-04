Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Meets with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the meeting with Indonesian President-elect cum Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto today discussed the future direction of further strengthening the relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia. He said that during the meeting with Prabowo at his office in Putrajaya, both leaders took the opportunity to share experiences and exchange views on their respective careers.

"Our political careers have almost been the same when tested with various challenges before being appointed, and this became a casual topic of conversation interspersed with Prabowo's stories while continuing his studies and secondary education at Victoria Institution (VI) Kuala Lumpur," he said via a note on Facebook

