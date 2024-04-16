Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Commended for Stance on Iran-Israel Conflict

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ’s unflinching stance regarding the conflict between Iran and Israel should be commended, said Nusantara Strategic Research Academy senior fellow Professor Azmi Hassan . — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ’s unflinching stance regarding the conflict between Iran and Israel should be commended, said Nusantara Strategic Research Academy senior fellow Professor Azmi Hassan .

“In this matter, we should express appreciation the bold decisiveness of the prime minister, not covertly openly that we are together with Iran in this matter,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme which was broadcast tonight.Azmi said sectarian differences should not be an issue since the West really wants to pressure Iran to change the leadership in the country.

