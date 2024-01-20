Pricing for Honda CR-V Hybrid Revealed

The price of the range-topping CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS was not revealed. The company said that it would announce the CR-V Hybrid’s price in early 2024 and here you go – it’sThat makes the RS hybrid RM14k costlier than the highest pure ICE variant, the 1.5L Turbo V AWD at RM181,900. The 1.5L Turbo E is priced at RM169,900 while the base 1.5L Turbo S starts the range at RM159,900. The first 750 units of the S is being sold for RM157,900 to celebrate 20 years of CKD production of the CR-V in Malaysia.

, combining the workings of an electric motor and petrol engine. The latter is a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, which acts primarily as a generator. By itself, the ICE offers 148 PS and 190 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. While the engine can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency, it’s the electric motor that does most of the hauling work. The e-motor develops 184 PS and 335 Nm from zero to 2,000 rpm, the latter being 20 Nm more than on the Civic Hybri





