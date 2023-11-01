Price controls set to be back for Deepavali

The government will implement price controls on chicken for the upcoming Deepavali festival on Nov 12. However, the reversal is likely to be only temporary with prices floated again after the festival, said Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security said the festive price controls did not include government subsidies and falls under the jurisdiction of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.Chan, however, said prices are not expected to fluctuate too much with chicken at retail outlets in rural areas likely to remain at about RM10.40 per kg, while those at hypermarkets would exceed RM9.40 per kg.

“Although the government had previously set the maximum retail price for chicken at RM9.40 per kg, traders at retail level imposed additional charges ranging from RM1 to RM2 per kg, resulting in the price of chicken rising to RM10.40 per kg,” he told a media briefing at the ministry.

He said two supermarkets actually sold chicken at RM7.49 and RM7.99 per kg, which meant the price of chicken should not increase too much, adding that those who raised prices indiscriminately would be prosecuted.

The government, he said, had allocated RM3.8bil for egg and chicken subsidies since February 2022, and the RM100mil savings per month with the lifting of subsidies would be used to implement targeted subsidies.On average, each person in the country consumes about 48kg of chicken per year.

