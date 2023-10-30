Presma Sees Red Over “Nasi Kandar Babi”, Will Meet Pumbaa

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Instagram food critic Aishwarrya (@eat.with.aishwarrya) recently posted a video about Malaysia’s first pork nasi kandar. The restaurant, Pumbaa’s at Damansara Jaya, serves Indian-style nasi kandar and nasi lemak with pork. Based on the video, the side dishes include pork varuval, mutton varuval, fried chicken, chicken rendang, sambal sotong, luncheon meat, vegetables, and more.However, some netizens worry that people might take the video the wrong way and cause unnecessary drama.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, netizens said it shouldn’t be an issue if Muslims don’t dine there and the eatery is not under the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma). Presma did take offence It didn’t take long for the video to catch the attention of Presma. Presma found offence with the video as it highlighted a non-halal version of nasi kandar. headtopics.com

Describing the video as “insulting, insensitive, and misleading,” Presma claimed it would mislead unaware Muslims into dining at the non-halal restaurant due to the name “nasi kandar.” Presma president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan claimed it’s a well-known fact that all nasi kandar establishments are halal compliant, and mostly run by Mamak Muslims to ensure all food are prepared according to halal requirements.

He added that if this matter is not dealt with, other Mamak food such as murtabak and mee goreng mamak would be modified to include non-halal ingredients. Any content creator needs to be more sensitive and consider the food issues that has been associated with Muslims all along. headtopics.com

Makan tiga mangkuk nasi seminggu, Alvin Wong jaga pemakanan demi watak mudaMakan tiga mangkuk nasi seminggu, Alvin Wong jaga pemakanan demi watak muda Read more ⮕

Palestinian Red Crescent says Israel asks it to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospitalGAZA, Oct 29 — The Palestinian Red Crescent said today it has received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip. “Since... Read more ⮕

Nomatech plans to export low GI Primera Red Rice next yearBANGI: Nomatech Sdn Bhd plans to export its Primera Red Rice to Japan, Singapore, Ireland and the Middle East countries early next year. Nomatech dire... Read more ⮕

JB property owners file complaint over property assessment incrementGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Malaysia in talks with Turkiye on possible space technology agreementGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Two recent mpox cases not linked to earlier ones, says Health DGGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕