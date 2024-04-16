President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Release 2023 Tax Return

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden publicly released their 2023 tax return yesterday, carrying on a tradition of transparency temporarily interrupted under predecessor Donald Trump. — AFP picWASHINGTON, April 16 — US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden publicly released their 2023 tax return yesterday, carrying on a tradition of transparency temporarily interrupted under predecessor Donald Trump.

The Bidens earned US$619,976 in 2023, most of which was derived from the president’s US$400,000 salary and Jill Biden’s US US $85,985 compensation for her teaching job at a college in nearby Virginia.The Bidens’ transparency comes after Trump opted not to follow the bipartisan tradition. When several years of his returns were finally made public after a legal battle waged by Democrats in Congress, it emerged there were years when Trump was paying almost no income tax, due to business losses.He has continued to keep his tax returns private as he wages his 2024 campaign to return to the White House.Joe Biden also reported paying US$30,908 in Delaware income taxes, while Jill Biden paid US$3,549 in Virginia income taxes.

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff also released their tax returns, showing US$450,299 in income and US$23,026 in charitable donations.

Joe Biden Jill Biden Tax Return Transparency Tradition

