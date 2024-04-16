President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Earned Over $600,000 in 2023

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden made more than US$600,000 in 2023, according to their joint tax return released by the White House, reported Sputnik.

"The President and the First Lady filed their income tax return jointly and reported federal adjusted gross income of US$619,976," the White House said in a release on Monday that also provided a copy of the filing.Biden's US$400,000 salary made up the bulk of the reported income, with his added pensions, according to the document.

The First Lady reported just under US$86,000 from her job teaching at Northern Virginia Community College, the release said. The Bidens paid US$146,629 in federal income tax at a 23.

