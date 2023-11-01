President Biden Worried About AI After Watching Latest Mission: Impossible

Thanks to… Tom Cruise? As reported by the Associated Press, after signing the first comprehensive executive order governing AI tech on October 30, the White House talked about how this came to be, mentioning long meetings with advisors and experts. But also, apparently, Joe Biden watched Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One at Camp David and became more worried than ever.

