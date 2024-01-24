Preservation of Traditional Clothing in Sabah

THERE was a time when outfits worn by natives in Sabah can help identify the wearer. Through traditional clothing, it tells of where they are from, the community they belong to, their status… in short – their identity profile – by the cuts, colours, designs, accessories and threads.

In a State with over 60 ethnic groups, what people wear literally forms the fabric of the unique society – although there are tell-tale signs of authenticity under threat in ever-changing era because of a lack of preservation. Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Women Council chairperson Joanna Kitingan noted designs have always evolved although some elements remain, keeping the traditional clothing intact and highlighting each ethnic identity. But limited understanding of the history and evolution of an ethnic traditional costume might lead to the extinction of valuable traditional details





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Rise of Proxy Servers: Privacy Preservation in the Age of Big TechThe average internet user has lost the privilege of complete privacy due to the dominance of big tech companies. To preserve privacy, web surfers have turned to proxy servers as powerful tools. This article explores the role of proxy servers in privacy preservation.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Service Tax for Traditional Chinese Medicine Applicable Since 2018, Says Deputy Finance MinisterThe collection of service tax for traditional Chinese medicine services has been applicable since 2018, according to Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying. This policy was already determined in the 2018 guidelines on service tax and is not a sudden decision by the current government.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Local Businesses Create Modern Batik Clothing for Chinese New YearMany local businesses are now using batik to create modern clothing such as crop tops, skirts and shirts for everyday wear. INISAYA, a Malaysian designer brand, offers a collection of batik clothing for Chinese New Year.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Crocodile population in Sabah rivers still healthy, says zoologistThe crocodile population in the rivers of Sabah is believed to be still at a healthy level despite the current measure by the authorities to cull large-sized crocodiles for safety purposes, according to a zoologist from Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) Institute of Tropical Biology and Conservation.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Sabah Minister questions opposition's silence on tax revenue settlementDOMESTIC Trade and Costs of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali questions why the opposition remained silent when they accepted interim payment for tax revenue settlement. He claims that the new GRS-led State Government saved Sabah by rejecting the agreed sum and demanding a larger amount.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Exploring the Natural Beauty of SabahFrom watching monkeys and fireflies to savouring fruits and smelling flowers, there is much for a tourist to do in the Land Below the Wind. With thousands of fruit and flowering species, Taman Pertanian Sabah in Tenom is well worth a visit. (Muhaimin Marwan FMT Lifestyle) With its bounty of natural heritage, Sabah fits the bill when it comes to scenes of immense and untainted beauty. From towering mountains to ancient rainforests, a visit to the Land Below the Wind is a must for anyone who longs to immerse themselves in nature – quite literally! Given how vast the state is and just how many places there are to visit, it is easy for a first-time guest to be lost for choice. Fret not, as Tourism Malaysia has some ideas of gorgeous sites – and sights – worth checking out. 1. Go wildlife-watching on the Klias River Cruise This cruise is a great way of getting close up close and personal with Sabah’s unique wildlife

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »