Prepare For A Night Of Fun & Fangirling As Mark Tuan's 'Other Side' Tour Hits Kuala Lumpur

Big news on the horizon: Mark Tuan, the K-pop powerhouse, is gearing up to rock ‘Your World’ in Kuala Lumpur with his ‘The Other Side’ Asia Tour 2024 on January 6th, 2024, at 6 PM in Zepp KL – promising you a night filled with killer music, charisma and boundless excitment.

Mark Tuan, the mastermind behind GOT7’s sickest rap verses, is not just some K-pop idol. With a staggering 14 million followers on Instagram and 3 million subscribers on YouTube, he’s a global sensation. In 2019, he also clinched the Hot Star Award at the Weibo Starlight Awards, cementing his status as a true K-pop luminary. Oh, and let’s not forget his chart-topping tracks like ‘One in a Million’, ‘Lonely’, and ‘Far Away’, pulling in millions of views on YouTube.

Here’s the lowdown: Trumpet International is bringing you MARK TUAN ‘The Other Side’ ASIA TOUR 2024 in Malaysia with a variety of ticket options. There’s VVIP at RM1499 (free standing), VIP at RM889 (free standing), Cat 1 at RM689 (free standing), and Cat 2 at RM439 (numbered seat). Just a heads-up, there’s a tiny RM4 processing fee, but hey, totally worth it for this experience! headtopics.com

And here’s the cherry on top: the VVIP category is limited to 150 lucky fans, guaranteeing you a front-row seat to all the action, and a chance to get up close and personal with Mark Tuan in a free-standing section.to secure your spot. For all the updates, keep an eye on Trumpet International’s official social media profiles on

