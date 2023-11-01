Premier: Sarawak takes steps to achieve 10,000 hectares of bamboo plantations

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg delivers a speech during the handover and inauguration ceremony of Mara Science Junior College Bintulu November 1, 2023. — Bernama picBINTULU, Nov 1 — The Sarawak government took another step closer in its quest to achieve 10,000 hectares (ha) of commercial bamboo plantations via a collaboration between Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd today.
Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg witnessed the exchanges of memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the three parties. STIDC general manager Zainal Abidin Abdullah, BDA general manager Datuk Abdul Yakup Kari and Pertama Ferroalloys general manager Yuri Nakamura represented their respective organisations.Deputy Premier and Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the MoUs aim to achieve mutual understanding among the partners involved in a greening programme within the Samalaju area near here using bamboo.
“STIDC will provide a sustainable supply of raw materials to Pertama Ferroalloys to complement wood charcoal and to encourage the local community to work in bamboo plantations to improve their socio-economy,” he said in his speech which was read by Sarawak’s Natural Resources and Urban Development Deputy Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh.
Awang Tengah said BDA has identified about 100 ha in Samalaju for a bamboo plantation while Pertama Ferroalloys has about 40 ha in the mill site to cultivate bamboo.Abang Johari also said STIDC has sealed similar deals with several timber companies to plant bamboo in their concessions apart from today’s partnership.
