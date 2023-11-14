Premature babies at Gaza hospital at risk as fuel runs out

Three of the original 39 premature babies have died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel. Al-Shifa hospital staff said there was no mechanism to relocate the babies despite Israel supplying incubators for evacuation. The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital were hanging in the balance today, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite Israel’s effort to supply incubators for an evacuation.

Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators that had kept their incubators going. The territory has been under a total Israeli blockade since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct 7. An Israeli ground incursion since then has brought fighting to streets around the hospital in the centre of Gaza City in the north of the strip. The 36 babies, who weigh less than

