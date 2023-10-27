Pre-2015 senators’ retrospective pension rise unconstitutional, says lawyer

The Federal Court heard an appeal by 26 ex-senators who wanted a recomputed and revised pension based on a monthly salary of RM11,000.

Counsel Krishna Dallumal said the backdating exercise was not allowed under the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980.“It was done retrospectively to begin from Jan 1, 2014,” he told a three-member bench chaired by Justice Lee Swee Seng.Krishna said that as a result of the amendment, senators and MPs who served before 2015 received a 2% pension hike based on their RM4,112.79 monthly salary.

“This is enormous, as the rise was 167%,” he said, adding his clients were not treated equally, in violation of Article 8 of the Federal Constitution. Krishna was submitting the appeal on behalf of 26 former senators led by Idris Buang who filed an originating summons for a declaration that they were entitled to a recomputation of the revised pension that came into effect from Jan 1, 2015. headtopics.com

Nordin found that unlike judges and civil servants, pensions for senators and MPs were only a privilege and not a constitutional right. In contrast, he said, the rights of judges and civil servants were guaranteed under Articles 125 and 147, respectively.

