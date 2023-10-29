Pramac’s Martin wins Thai MotoGP

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin pipped his rivals by just 0.253s to take the win in a thrilling Thailand MotoGP race today. (AP pic)
BURIRAM: Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin won a thrilling Thailand MotoGP race today to close the gap on Francesco Bagnaia in the world championship race. Italy’s Bagnaia crossed the line third behind Brad Binder but was awarded second place after the South African’s demotion for exceeding track limits.
The trio had been involved in a titanic tussle over the closing laps with the lead exchanging hands before pole-sitter Martin pipped his rivals. Bagnaia, attempting to defend his world title, has seen his championship lead cut to 13 points by Martin, who also won yesterday’s sprint at the Buriram International circuit.He crashed while leading in Indonesia a fortnight ago to gift Bagnaia the championship lead. headtopics.com
Then, a disastrous gamble on a soft rear tyre last weekend in Australia saw the Italian extend his lead to 27 points as Martin finished fifth. However, the Spaniard closed the gap to 18 points with a dominant victory in yesterday’s 13-lap sprint and then reduced it by another five points after winning the 26-lap main race by just 0.253s.
The riders now head to Malaysia's Sepang circuit in two weeks' time with the championship duel looking likely to go to the wire.