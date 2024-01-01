Powerful earthquake hits central Japan, triggers tsunami warnings

A powerful earthquake struck central Japan, triggering warnings for residents to evacuate some areas on its west coast. The quake caused power outages, disrupted flights and rail services, and generated tsunami warnings for several coastal prefectures.





