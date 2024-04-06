Port Klang Coastal Communities Warned of High Tides and Potential Flooding

Coastal communities living along Port Klang are warned to stay vigilant and brace for high tides as well as potential flooding next week, with sea levels expected to reach up to 5.7m. Authorities assure that they are well prepared to face any eventuality.

Port Klang Coastal Communities High Tides Potential Flooding Sea Levels

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coastal Ninja Warrior Challenge on April 27-28LABUAN: The Coastal Ninja Warrior Challenge held in conjunction of Labuan International Sea Challenge 2024 is set to take place on April 27-28.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Philippines warns of tsunami, orders evacuation of coastal areas after Taiwan quakeMANILA, April 3 — The Philippines warned of “high tsunami waves” and called for the evacuation of coastal areas across the country today after a 7.4-magnitude quake in...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Bintulu Port handed to Sarawak govt by 2025PUTRAJAYA: The process of changing the status of Bintulu Port to the Sarawak State Port is expected to be completed this year and the entire operation of the port (Bintulu Port) will be handed over to the Sarawak state government by 2025, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

QuickCheck: Was a Klang supermarket abduction prevented by passers-by?THEY came and they conquered – but the invaders have now become the hunted.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Police: Two foreigners detained for trying to kidnap toddler in KlangSHAH ALAM, March 26 — Police detained two foreigners who tried to kidnap a one-year old toddler (girl) at a supermarket in Klang, near here, yesterday. North Klang district...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Exciting Events in the Klang Valley This WeekCheck out the list of fun-filled activities and events happening in the Klang Valley this week, including a beauty brand roadshow, a book fest, and a one-night-only acoustic show. Don't miss the return of world-renowned pianist Animenz and the chance to experience the ultimate comfort and radiance with Japanese beauty brand Kose!

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »