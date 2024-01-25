Porsche to Launch Electric Version of Macan Next Year

The new electric version of the Porsche Macan is set to debut next year. It will be built on the Volkswagen Group's new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, co-developed with Audi. Two variants, including an entry-level model and a top-of-the-range version, will be offered at launch.





