Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day, Ara Damansara Nov 4-5; get RM3,000 Porsche Lifestyle voucher upon booking

A variety of vehicles from the luxury German manufacturer will be available at the Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day event, including the iconic 911, the sports-car-for-five Cayenne, the all-electric Taycan, and more.

Book a Pre-Owned Porsche during these event dates, and you will receive a Porsche Lifestyle voucher valued at RM3,000, or you may receive a 911 speaker.As you make your way for an upcoming booking, customers who trade in their vehicle during the event will also enjoy a Porsche Lifestyle voucher worth RM1,000, and this applies to vehicles of all makes, not just Porsche models!

Head on to the Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day and book your Porsche to enjoy the benefits mentioned. Those looking to trade in their vehicle can have it evaluated on the spot through the appraisal programme.Harvinder Singh Sidhu thinks there's nothing better than Formula 1, not even sliced bread. Having written about cars since 2006, he plunged head first into the industry out of a passion for all things four-wheeled and everything in between.

