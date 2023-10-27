Pope orders case reopening of prominent priest accused of abuse

Pope Francis has asked the Vatican’s doctrinal office to review Father Marko Ivan Rupnik’s case. (AP pic)

A statement on Friday said the pope had asked the Vatican’s doctrinal office to review the case of Father Marko Ivan Rupnik and had lifted any statute of limitations, meaning he could eventually face a Church trial and be removed from the priesthood if found guilty.

About 25 people, mostly former nuns, have accused Rupnik, 69, of various types of abuse, either when he was a spiritual director of a community of nuns in his native Slovenia about 30 years ago or since he moved to Rome to pursue his career as an artist. headtopics.com

The Vatican commission that asked the pope to consider reopening the case said in a separate statement on Friday that the Church had to face the “inadequacies” in disciplinary processes and would “remain watchful in ensuring the adequate administration of justice”.

One ex-nun told an Italian newspaper how he used what she called psychological control to force her into sexual acts, and deployed “cruel psychological, emotional and spiritual aggression” to “destroy” her, particularly after she refused to have three-way sex. headtopics.com

