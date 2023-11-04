Polling process for Jepak state by-election concludes

The polling process for the Jepak state by-election, which began at 7.30 this morning, concluded when 11 out of 14 polling centres closed at 5.30pm. All ballot boxes from 14 polling centres, involving 45 streams, will be taken to the vote-tallying centre at the Dewan Suarah Bintulu, before the official results are announced, expected at 9 tonight.

The Jepak state by-election is a three-cornered clash, with GPS candidate, Iskandar Turkee, facing Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, from Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Phing, of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi)

