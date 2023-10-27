rating among his fellow Democratic Party members has fallen 11 percentage points since last month to 75 per cent – the lowest level throughout his presidency – while his overall approval slipped back to the record low of 37 per cent, reported Sputnik.“President Joe Biden’s job approval rating among Democrats has tumbled 11 percentage points in the past month to 75 per cent, the worst reading of his presidency from his own party.

The Democrat president's rating has also declined among independents – to 35% from 39% – and remained the same among the Republicans at 5 per cent. Biden's approval rating last fell to 37 per cent in April, shortly before he officially announced his bid for reelection in the 2024 vote.

Gallup gave Biden's stance on the Gaza Strip conflict as a background to the results of its poll, saying his public pledge of unequivocal support for Israel prompted criticism from some Democrats who believe he should do more for the Palestinians. - headtopics.com

