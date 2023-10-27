Policeman charged with slapping mom-in-law

: A police sergeant pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his mother-in-law by slapping the woman.

P. Hemaath Kumar, 35, who is with the Sentul District Police Headquarters, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the 63-year-old woman at a house in Bandar Baru Sri Petaling here at 9.20 pm last June 25.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum jail term of one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted. Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim allowed the policeman bail of RM800 with one surety and set Nov 20 for mention. headtopics.com

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal prosecuted, while Hemaath Kumar, who had been charged with committing a similar offence on his wife, was represented by lawyer Vinod Sharma. -

