Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings on October 26, 2023 in Bowdoin, Maine. AFPPIX: Police on Thursday surrounded the family home of the man accused of gunning down 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the US state of Maine, as President Joe Biden mourned “yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting.

Law enforcement surrounded the Card family home in Bowdoin, near Lewiston, sending up drones and a helicopter and ordering journalists gathered nearby to switch off their lights. State police said the announcements from agents on the scene were “standard search warrant announcements” and not confirmation that Card was inside.

Card was seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Just-in-Time bowling alley on Wednesday.“I would have never expected that from him,“ he told AFP of Card. “And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon and he was holding a weapon, I just booked it down the lane and I slid basically into where the pins are and climbed up into the machine and was on top of the machines for about 10 minutes until the cops got there,“ he said. headtopics.com

Biden called Maine's governor to offer federal support, and ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at the White House and all government buildings. In surveillance images of Card at the bowling alley, he appeared calm and composed as he moved through the doorway with his rifle raised.

