Police: Retired teacher in Pahang loses RM199,500 to Macau scam

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that on September 1 the 61-year-old woman received a phone call from an unknown individual who introduced himself as a courier company worker and told her that a parcel under her name contained prohibited items. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Oct 27 — The savings of a retired teacher in Pahang totalling RM199,500 were wiped out after she fell victim to a Macau scam syndicate.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that on September 1 the 61-year-old woman received a phone call from an unknown individual who introduced himself as a courier company worker and told her that a parcel under her name contained prohibited items.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that on September 1 the 61-year-old woman received a phone call from an unknown individual who introduced himself as a courier company worker and told her that a parcel under her name contained prohibited items.

“The call was immediately transferred to another individual who impersonated a police officer, who told the victim that the authorities would freeze her bank accounts (for investigation purposes),” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the woman was instructed to transfer all her savings into an account allegedly belonging to Bank Negara Malaysia's investigation unit.The woman claimed that she made eight money transfers amounting to RM199,500 into six different bank accounts.

The woman only realised she had been cheated after failing to contact the so-called police officer to inquire about the progress of the investigation into her account.Yahaya reminded the public who received calls from unknown individuals asking them to make online transactions to check with the

