Police refute allegation of power abuse, misconduct in probe into alleged defamation of Wan Azizah

Mohd Shuhaily said the police also refuted the allegation of defamation in the police statement regarding the failure of social media content provider Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah to answer police questions when called to give her statement pertaining to the case.

“The refusal to cooperate is viewed in the context of failure to provide information regarding access to computerised data as provided under Section 116B of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“This access includes being provided with the necessary password, encryption code, decryption code, software or hardware and any other means required to enable comprehension of the computerised data,” he said.

Last Thursday, Syarul Ema Rena, also known as ‘Ratu Naga’, was called to give her statement to the police regarding her social media posts that were deemed to have defamed the prime minister’s wife.

