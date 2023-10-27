Police nab 7 men for trafficking drugs worth over RM33mil

The suspects, aged between 21 and 52, were arrested in operations conducted in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.Bukit Aman narcotics criminal investigation department director Kamarudin Din said the operations were conducted after police discovered a container with 411,172kg of syabu and 100,813kg of cocaine in a warehouse in Taman Cheras Prima, Kajang.

He said the container had arrived in Port Klang from Pakistan at 10.30pm last Tuesday, Bernama reported. “The following day, the drugs were unloaded and taken out of the container and that’s when the raid was carried out,” he told a press conference at the Kajang police headquarters.

He said the syndicate, which had been active since the beginning of this year, also hid the drugs in onion packages to avoid detection.All the suspects tested negative for drugs and were being remanded for seven days since yesterday for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Five of the suspects were found to have criminal records.

